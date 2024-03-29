Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton shuts down northbound express lanes

A deadly crash has shuts down the northbound express lanes on Interstate 95 near Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton on Friday morning.
A fatal crash shuts down all express lanes on Interstate 95 northbound near Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton on March 29, 2024.jpg
Posted at 6:57 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 07:03:09-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton has shut down all northbound express lanes on Friday morning.

The wreck happened near Palmetto Park Road, and all northbound express lanes are shut down starting at Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. All regular travel lanes are open.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed two vehicles involved in the wreck, a white sedan and red sedan, both with major front-end damage and debris littering the express lanes.

WATCH: Chopper 5 report from fatal crash

Deadly crash shuts down Interstate 95 express lanes in Boca Raton

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.