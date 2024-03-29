Fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton shuts down northbound express lanes

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton has shut down all northbound express lanes on Friday morning.

The wreck happened near Palmetto Park Road, and all northbound express lanes are shut down starting at Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. All regular travel lanes are open.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed two vehicles involved in the wreck, a white sedan and red sedan, both with major front-end damage and debris littering the express lanes.

WATCH: Chopper 5 report from fatal crash

No other information has been released.