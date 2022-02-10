Watch
Miami man killed in I-95 crash that shut down southbound lanes for hours

5 vehicles involved in crash near Palmetto Park Road
Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 is diverted off at the Palmetto Park Road exit after a fatal crash, Feb. 9, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:11:18-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 63-year-old Miami man was killed Wednesday in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a car traveling south on I-95, south of Palmetto Park Road, lost control of the vehicle, which spun out and struck another car.

Both cars were then struck multiple times, and the driver of the second car was partially ejected through the front passenger-door window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said it is investigating the sequence of collisions involving each vehicle.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at the Palmetto Park Road exit for several hours during the crash investigation.

