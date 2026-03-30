Enter to win VIP tickets to “They are not Bulletproof” gala for veterans help organization

BOCA RATON, Fla. — They’ve helped hundreds of military veterans, and now they’re giving away VIP tickets to their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Grey Team in Boca Raton helps veterans who deal with PTSD and other service-related injuries with traditional and alternative treatments.

The organization’s “They are not Bulletproof” gala is at The Boca Raton hotel on April 11.

WPTV Anchor and Navy Veteran Mike Trim is the emcee for the event, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner is the musical guest.

Grey Team is giving away two VIP tickets to their gala. To enter, record a 15-second video of you singing Foreigner’s hit song “Cold as Ice” and submit it here.

Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on April 2.