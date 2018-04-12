Duck found in Boca Raton with a dart in its neck.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control now has custody of a duck found with a dart through its neck.

The agency began investigating after a concerned homeowner called.

The homeowner lives near a park in Boca Raton's Hidden Lake neighborhood.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control asks anyone who might have information to call the agency or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.