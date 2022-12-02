Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

MIAMI — A 29-year-old Boca Raton man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one month another a co-conspirator from West Palm Beach was sentenced.

Anton Peck pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin on Sept. 8. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced Peck on Wednesday.

On Nov. 4, Kevin Fusco, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg to 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Vincent Banner, 31, of Boynton Beach is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

Between May 2021 and May 2022, Peck distributed narcotics from various dark web markets using the vendor profile “Syntropy," according to Department of Justice. After the transactions were carried out using cryptocurrency, Peck, and Fusco and Banner mailed parcels containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine to cities around the country using the United States Postal Service, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement agents recovered kilogram quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin from business and storage locations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and New York City.

On March 10, a large quantity of various types of suspected narcotics, including 1400 baggies as well as scales, drug paraphernalia and a painter’s mask near JFK North Hospital.

Peck's work address was listed as 2200 NW Corporate Blvd., Suite 407, near the Hilton Boca Suites in the affidavit.

Peck, as the leader of the operation, obtained bulk amounts of narcotics, advertised them using the Syntropy vendor profile, orchestrated distribution, and collected customer payments, according to DOJ. He possessed a list of more than 6,000 customers living throughout the U.S.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI's Miami Field Office, U.S. States Postal Service Office of Inspector and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

