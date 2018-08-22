Dozens of FAU students living in hotel after campus housing reaches capacity

BOCA RATON, Fla. - More than 100 Florida Atlantic University students are living out of a hotel right now after the university says it is over capacity for on-campus housing.

The students are living at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Airport Road just down the street from campus.

Corey King, Vice President of Student Affairs at FAU, released a statement that says, “We’re over capacity because more returning students are requesting on-campus housing than ever before and our incoming student numbers are growing. Students obviously appreciate the convenience of living on campus and the amenities, events, academic advising and other services we provide. I think the situation does speak to our continued growth and the quality of our residential student experience.”

Students will stay at the hotel until on-campus housing becomes available.

While they cannot bring their own furniture to the hotel, they do have maid service.

A free shuttle is available to take students to campus. Resident Assistants will also be living there to make sure they enforce the university rules.