Downtown Boca Raton to get new parking meters, sparks mixed reactions

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A popular spot to park in Boca Raton that has access to shopping and walking to the beach will no longer have free parking.

The city council approved a plan Tuesday to install 34 on-street parking meters in the four-block area from Southeast Fifth Avenue on Palmetto Park Road to Southeast Mizner Boulevard.

Finding a spot to park in Boca Raton is getting harder as the city's population and popularity grows.

WPTV Nel Bloom shares her thoughts on the new parking meters in Boca Raton.

"It already is an issue. Parking on the street and with more businesses and more buildings around, parking is worse," Nel Bloom, the owner of the Dirty Blonde Salon, said.

Bloom calls the meters an inconvenience, especially as many meters are now paid for through apps on your phone.

"Older people don't get that. I think that's complicated for them, and they get very frustrated," Bloom said. "I really hope that it doesn’t deter them."

And with rising inflation, some residents say they already spend enough money at those businesses.

WPTV Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the new meters are not meant as a revenue generator.

But Mayor Scott Singer said the new meters are not about the money.

"The goal isn't making money. The goal is to ensure turnover of a limited number of parking spaces so that residents, visitors and patrons of businesses have a place to park," Singer said. "The alternative is people hogging the spaces all day long, and you would actually have less spaces."

The city has already implemented metered parking at nearby Mizner Park.

A parking ticket for violating the meters will cost you $35.