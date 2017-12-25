Deputies bring Christmas joy to family of boy on Autism spectrum

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's got into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.

Three deputies visited the family of a child on the Autism spectrum to drop off gifts.

The deputies met the boy, 6-year old Zach, by chance at a store a few weeks ago.

The boy only interacts and speaks with members of his family and police officers.

Deputies brought big smiles to the faces of Zach, his siblings, and his parents.

