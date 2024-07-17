Death investigation at Boca Raton CVS, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said they're conducting a death investigation at a CVS on Wednesday.

Jessica Desir, the public information officer for the Boca Raton Police Department, said the investigation is unfolding at a store located at 202 Yamato Road.

"We are conducting a death investigation at that location. I hope to have more information later today," Desir said in a written statement to WPTV.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple Boca Raton police cruisers, along with a crime scene unit van, parked outside the store. The investigation was focused on a white four-door vehicle parked near the CVS.

WPTV Boca Raton police respond to a death investigation at a CVS, located at 202 Yamato Road, on July 17, 2024.

No other information has been released.

