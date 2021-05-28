Customers spread word, saving Boca Raton restaurant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A social media post has increased foot traffic for one locally owned eatery.

Val's Gluten Free Cafe was about to close its doors due to financial struggles.

Valentina Suez and Andres Chen are the owners of Val's Gluten Free Cafe located near the intersection of Northeast 5th Avenue and Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton.

It has been always been Valentina's dream to have a gluten free storefront.

"I enjoy sharing my recipes with them," Suez said.

Since they opened at the end of April, foot traffic has been down, up to the point the owners were afraid they would have to close for good if they couldn't make the rent by Friday.

But was a social media post on a Facebook foodie page that members of the community learned about this restaurant and came out to support it.

"Any gluten-free restaurant, yeah I'm excited to try. I never heard of Sal's, so I figured I'd come over lunch and see what I can do and help them out and get some lunch," said customer Rich Kasser.

"My friend has seen the post. She copied the post for me. Texted it to me. And here I am, it was awesome and I think the Facebook post from what I could to stay here instead of writing a good amount of business," customer Alice Oshins said.

"I am so glad for me it's a big surprise we are so excited. I wish I had 10 hands to grab them all at the same time and service them at the same time," Suez said.

After the post, Valentina and Andres are breaking a sweat to keep up with the orders.

"40 pizzas, it's a lot. So we have to adapt very quickly market wise and also on hand labor," Suez said.