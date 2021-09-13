Connected Warriors opens behavioral health center in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Connected Warriors opened a new outpatient behavioral health center in Boca Raton on Monday.

The non-profit organization will offer customized treatment plans for veterans in conjunction with its trauma conscious yoga practice.

“Individually or together, these treatments will encompass a mindfulness approach specifically designed to provide lasting therapeutic intervention to overcome the trauma experiences in combat and related military service,” reads a statement on the Connected Warriors website.

According to Connected Warriors, best practices and evidenced-based modalities of treatment will be prescribed to everyone as the need presents.

Some of the treatment options include yoga, hyperbaric chambers, equine therapy, adaptive sports, and aquatics training.

Connected Warriors will continue to provide free yoga classes across South Florida and around the country.

There are hundreds of classes offered each week worldwide.

For more information or to locate a class near you, click here.

To inquire about the Connected Warriors Outpatient Behavioral Health Center, click here or call 954-278-3764.