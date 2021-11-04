City of Boca Raton encouraging biking during Mobility Week

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The City of Boca Raton is celebrating Mobility Week by spreading awareness about alternative transit options.

The state of Florida is celebrating its annual statewide Mobility Week from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.

The City of Boca Raton hosted a community bike ride Thursday to encourage more people to explore the El Rio Trail.

The city recently received about $750,000 in funding from the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency for a shared-use path connection from the L-40 Canal to Clint Moore Road.

The trail connects Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach State College to the Boca Raton Tri-Rail Station, creating access to transit for students, faculty, staff and community members.

The trail is scheduled to receive nearly $1 million in funding for lighting in the coming years.

The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency is also conducting an Okeechobee Blvd & SR 7 Multimodal Corridor Study to identify alternative ways to create a safe, efficient, connected and multimodal transportation system for these corridors. This planning study will comprise of a roadway and transit alternatives analysis, Health Impact Assessment and Land Use & Economic Development Analysis—all of which will engage the public and key stakeholders for their review and input to guide the TPA’s selection of a recommended alternative.

Mobility Week is a celebration of making smart, efficient, and safe multimodal transportation choices.

During Mobility Week, cities, counties, and transportation partner agencies host events to promote transportation choices, highlight transportation achievements, and roll out new initiatives or policies.

For more information about Mobility Week, click here.