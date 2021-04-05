Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Boca Raton holds drive-thru Easter event

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints off West Camino Real in Boca Raton held its Easter event outside Sunday evening. Families were able to enjoy it from the comfort of their own vehicles.

"I thought it was really great," said Candi Lehenbauer, a mother who came to the drive-thru service. "When you drive by and you see the empty tomb, it still helps you remember, 'Oh, that is the empty tomb.' You get to feel it a little bit more."

Each of the cars that came by picked up a guide who told the story of Easter with different stops, starting with the Last Supper.

"They then proceed to the garden of Gethsemane, and in each different stop they will be read scriptures and ask how they feel about them," said Andy Lustig, the stake president for the area Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. "After the garden of Gethsemane, we go to the crucifixion, the traditional three cross, and after the crucifixion we go to the tomb, which is empty because he has risen. It's Easter."

Last year's event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This year it was modified to a drive-thru format.

The event was open to the entire community, not just members of the congregation.

Despite the pandemic, Lustig said they wanted to do something that would still bring families together on Easter.

"We're doing our part for the community to help teach the true story of Easter and what it really is about," said Lustig. "It's important, even in this modified version, we find that when people get to the end and asked if they had a good time, they say they were really touched by the spirit and really enjoyed it."