BOCA RATON, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a Cessna with five people onboard crashed on the runway Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Airport. Authorities said a twin-engine Cessna 310's nose gear failed to come down and the plane crashed on the runway.

The crash closed the runway for about an hour.

No injuries were reported.