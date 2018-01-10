Busboy at a Fort Pierce Wendy's finds, returns purse containing $1,500

Associated Press
9:00 AM, Jan 10, 2018
3 hours ago
AP Images
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- When a Florida couple stopped for a quick hamburger while returning from a visit with their grandchildren, they left a purse containing $1,500 in cash hanging on the back of a chair.

But 19-year-old busboy Matt Cureton found the purse while cleaning tables on Monday at Wendy's restaurant in Fort Pierce. He told the Sun Sentinel that per store policy he didn't open the purse before handing it over to manager Betsy Hersha.

Francis and Peggy Humanick noticed the purse was gone when they got to their Boca Raton home. They canceled their credit cards before finding out the purse was safe. They drove 80 miles back to Wendy's.

Hersha says she hugged Cureton and told him he did the right thing. She encouraged him to take a $100 reward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top