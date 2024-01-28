Brightline train crashes into vehicle, injuring 1 person

BOCA RATON — A northbound Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on Saturday night in Boca Raton, injuring one person.

Just before 7 p.m., fire crews and police officers responded to the crash at 50 West Camino Real and Dixie Highway.

The crash occurred about a mile south from the train station in Boca Raton.

One vehicle occupant was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient and the other left the scene on foot, police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said in an inquiry from WPTV. She said the scene remains active.

No other details were available.

