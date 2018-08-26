'Bowling For Bread' event and food drive held in Boca Raton

WPTV Webteam
7:33 PM, Aug 26, 2018

Boca Helping Hands held their 12th Annual Bowling For Bread event on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- People came out to bowl for a good cause in Boca Raton on Sunday.

Boca Helping Hands held their 12th annual Bowling For Bread event and food drive.

Bowling lanes were filled with hundreds of low-income kids and adults who supported the event.

The event featured clowns, prizes and 20 teams competing for trophies.

14 local non-profit organizations benefitted from the proceeds of the event.

Boca Helping Hands feeds the hungry, provides job training, job mentoring, and much more to those in need.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top