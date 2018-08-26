'Bowling For Bread' event and food drive held in Boca Raton

Partly Cloudy
Boca Helping Hands held their 12th Annual Bowling For Bread event on Sunday.
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- People came out to bowl for a good cause in Boca Raton on Sunday.
Boca Helping Hands held their 12th annual Bowling For Bread event and food drive.
Bowling lanes were filled with hundreds of low-income kids and adults who supported the event.
The event featured clowns, prizes and 20 teams competing for trophies.
14 local non-profit organizations benefitted from the proceeds of the event.
Boca Helping Hands feeds the hungry, provides job training, job mentoring, and much more to those in need.