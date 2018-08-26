'Bowling For Bread' event and food drive held in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- People came out to bowl for a good cause in Boca Raton on Sunday.

Boca Helping Hands held their 12th annual Bowling For Bread event and food drive.

Bowling lanes were filled with hundreds of low-income kids and adults who supported the event.

The event featured clowns, prizes and 20 teams competing for trophies.

14 local non-profit organizations benefitted from the proceeds of the event.

Boca Helping Hands feeds the hungry, provides job training, job mentoring, and much more to those in need.