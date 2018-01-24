Boil water notice issued for some Boca Raton residents

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boil water notice has been issued for parts of Boca Raton.

According to a news release, a problem with the water distribution system in Boca Lago has forced the Palm Beach County Water Utilities to issue the order for residents on Vista Del Lago, Cypress Hammock Dr. and Pecky Cypress Lane.

Water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute before use.

The precautionary water boil notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.