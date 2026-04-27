Boca Raton veterans group says new Ibogaine access is good, but not a cure-all

A local group treating veterans for PTSD is applauding the Trump administration's order to open access to certain psychedelic drugs.

Drugs like Ibogaine have been used by some veterans to treat PTSD. They have been illegal in the U.S., but this order opens up access and research through the FDA.

The Grey Team in Boca Raton helps some veterans in their program who have used Ibogaine, and says it’s a not a cure-all.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim listened to Grey Team co-founder Cary Reichbach.

“We don’t want to just be given drugs, we need to fix the entire body. While I think I applaud President Trump for this initiative, I don’t think it’s the silver bullet that everyone thinks it is. It definitely needs to be combined with something additional,” Reichbach told Trim.

Reichbach says a preparation course and follow-up, along with exercise and diet, would be a program he’d approve.

The Grey Team says veteran suicide rates are fueled by PTSD from untreated mental health after service.

Reichbach says Grey Team has helped more than 1,000 veterans and his program has not lost one to suicide.

