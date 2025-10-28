Boca Raton teen helps several people stranded in flash flood

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton teen is being credited for helping rescue stranded drivers after a flash flood hit the area Sunday night.

Thomas Ruzzano, 18, was at the movie theater at Mizner Park with his girlfriend when they heard thunderstorms.

“During the movie, we just heard lightning, pouring the whole movie and then on the way out, we’re in a flood,” said Ruzzano. “We were going down the road, and we just see cars backed up. The whole roundabout, the whole entire garage, everything, even the bathrooms in the movie theaters flooded.”

The flash flood brought strong winds and lightning, leaving sections of the city submerged under water. According to Doppler Radar, Boca Raton experienced an estimated 8 inches of rain Sunday.

Ruzzano recalls the moment he jumped into the water to help drivers near Mizner Park.

WPTV WPTV's Zitlali Solache sat down in an interview with Ruzzano, hours after the rescue.

“I went from car to car. Probably six or seven people just going car to car, making sure everyone was okay,” said Ruzzano.

Even the people Ruzzano rescued stepped up, joining in to help an elderly man who was trapped in his car.

“He was actually stuck in the car and we had to help him out. I think he was a little lost of the whole situation, so we helped him,” said Ruzzano. “He was trying to push the car after we got him out and we were like ‘No sir. We just have to get you to safety, make sure you’re okay.’ We brought him to a restaurant nearby and just made sure he’s okay.”

Ruzzano said he relied on his instincts, a trait he credits to his family.

“I learned it from my dad, he always taught me and raised me right,” said Ruzzano.

Though drenched on the ride home, Ruzzano said it’s a night he’ll never forget and one that left many grateful he was there.

“They were just very thankful and they kept telling me how lucky they were to have me there,” said Ruzzano.