Boca Raton residents push for new 24/7 emergency care as city reviews zoning rules

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton residents are pushing for a new 24/7 emergency care option as the city considers updating zoning rules that could pave the way for the community's first free-standing emergency room.

Currently, Boca residents rely on Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center for emergency care, but many say they need additional options as the population continues to grow.

A previously proposed facility along East Telecom Drive has sparked debate among city leaders and community members who say the growing population needs better healthcare access.

"It would be really nice to have more options in our area," said resident Chase Umbenhouer.

Umbenhouer, who supports the facility, said the current situation forces difficult choices during emergencies.

"Right now our only two options for emergencies are Boca East and Boca West," Umbenhouer said.

The project initially received 4-1 approval from Planning and Zoning last January but was unanimously rejected by the City Council months later.

Dr. Robert Bader, a Boca resident who supports the facility, believes there are obstacles preventing progress. "Something's going on where they're stopping this project from moving forward," said Bader.

On Tuesday, city leaders postponed an ordinance that would update zoning codes to allow these clinics in more areas throughout the city.

"To clarify and empower the use, not to stop the use. To put them in areas that serve our community well," said Fran Nachlas, Deputy Mayor of Boca Raton.

Umbenhouer shared how his family faced two medical situations where limited options created challenges. "I settled for an urgent care facility that, in my opinion, they're just not really built to handle emergencies," said Umbenhouer.

Bader, who is also a medical professional, has witnessed the strain on existing facilities first-hand. "We have such a huge expansion of the population that emergency rooms are full," Bader said.

Free-standing emergency facilities are growing in demand across Palm Beach County, with six currently operating and two others planned. These facilities could help address overcrowding at traditional hospital emergency rooms.

"They definitely take the pressure off," said Bader.

City leaders will revisit the zoning rules on February 24, a meeting many residents hope will provide answers about the future of emergency care in their community.

"The need is here now. I mean, that's the bottom line. The need is here right now," said Dr. Bader. "They're putting the time and work in to make a right decision.”