Boca Raton resident calls recent coyote sightings 'concerning'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Concerned residents in Boca Raton contacted WPTV about an increased number of coyote sightings at a popular park.

WPTV spoke to neighbors who said the sightings are worrisome for parents and pet owners.

We found out what you can do to keep your family safe and what to do if you see a coyote.

Coyotes are no stranger to Florida but neighbors and people at Parque Placido in Boca Raton said their presence is a little too close to home.

"It's concerning," Boca Raton resident Erika Peña.

WPTV Erika Peña explains why she is concerned by the recent coyote sightings.

Pena has been visiting Parque Placido for years. But with the recent coyote sightings, she is worried for everyone's safety.

"We don't want anything bad to happen to a little kid, older person, or anybody," Peña said.

Neighbors in the area shared a Ring doorbell video with WPTV that showed a coyote taking a stroll through the park.

"Two coyotes have been seen so far," Peña said. "It looks like a male and female since one of them is bigger than the other."

WPTV Amy Kight lays out why coyotes are often seen in urban environments.

Even though coyotes can be alarming, Amy Kight with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said they are nothing to worry about.

"They really want to stay away from humans," Kight.

She said no matter the season, coyotes will always be around.

"These animals have adapted to urban environments," Kight said. "They are thriving because we as humans make food so readily accessible to them."

Pena said she doesn't want anything bad to happen to the animals, but she wants to feel safe while walking her dog.

"We just want to be protected," Peña said. "If an animal like that grabs your dog, what are you going to do? There's nothing you can do."

If you do come in contact with a coyote you can make a loud noise to scare it off and report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.