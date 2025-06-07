Boca Raton police searching for suspect involved in Glades Road robbery

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Police Department responded to a call about a robbery just after 5 p.m. on Friday, June 6, in the parking lot of the Cheesecake Factory on Glades Road.

According to a statement from BRPD, the robbery occurred when a male victim came to the parking lot to exchange a scheduled sale.

It was then that the suspect snatched the bag containing items the victim was selling and fled on foot towards Glades Road.

The suspect has not yet been located. He has been described as a Hispanic male, around 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Detectives are currently on scene, continuing their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Murphy at (561) 620-6237.