Boca Raton police investigating shooting near preschool

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a shooting near a preschool on Friday morning that put a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue, right next to Bluebird Preschool.

According to investigators, the suspect, Dyesha Renee Coleman, 31, got into an argument with a delivery driver and shot him in the leg.

Coleman then fled the scene in a silver sedan, police said. The car was found abandoned a couple blocks away with the weapon on the front seat.

Because of the shooting, J.C. Mitchell Elementary School was put on lockdown while officers investigated. Police said Coleman was found in the parking lot of the elementary school and taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:15 a.m.

Our WPTV news crew saw several Boca Raton police cruisers and yellow crime scene tape in the area around the preschool, as well as Coleman's vehicle being towed away from the scene.

Police said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.