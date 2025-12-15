Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Raton police investigating train-vehicle collision; major roads closed

SW 18th Street and southbound Dixie Highway lanes remain closed as authorities investigate the Monday evening collision
WPTV-BOCA-RATON-POLICE-CAR.jpg
WPTV
File photo of a Boca Raton Police Department cruiser.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle that occurred on Monday evening.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Southwest 18th Street are closed at the railroad tracks just west of Dixie Highway due to the incident. The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway are also closed at SE 14th Street.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes while authorities respond to the scene.

The extent of any injuries and the cause of the collision remain unclear at this time.

