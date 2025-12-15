Boca Raton police investigating train-vehicle collision; major roads closed

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle that occurred on Monday evening.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Southwest 18th Street are closed at the railroad tracks just west of Dixie Highway due to the incident. The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway are also closed at SE 14th Street.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes while authorities respond to the scene.

The extent of any injuries and the cause of the collision remain unclear at this time.