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Boca Raton nonprofit gala raises $700,000 to support families with children who are battling cancer

Annual Myla's Beleaf Gala brought together families and supporters to provide financial and emotional support for those in need
Myla's Beleaf Gala
Goodwin family
Myla's Beleaf Gala
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A local nonprofit gathered for a gala in Boca Raton, helping raise $700,000 for families with children battling cancer.

Nonprofit aims to raise money for children with cancer

The annual Myla’s Beleaf Gala wrapped up Wednesday night, bringing together families, supporters and organizations.

The organization was founded in honor of Myla Goodwin, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

Over the years, the foundation has been making a big impact for families in need through financial and emotional support.

While the gala is over, donations can still be made online through Myla’s Beleaf Foundation.

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