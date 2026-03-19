Boca Raton nonprofit gala raises $700,000 to support families with children who are battling cancer

A local nonprofit gathered for a gala in Boca Raton, helping raise $700,000 for families with children battling cancer.

Nonprofit aims to raise money for children with cancer

The annual Myla’s Beleaf Gala wrapped up Wednesday night, bringing together families, supporters and organizations.

The organization was founded in honor of Myla Goodwin, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

Over the years, the foundation has been making a big impact for families in need through financial and emotional support.

While the gala is over, donations can still be made online through Myla’s Beleaf Foundation.

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