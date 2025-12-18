Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer announces bid for Congress in Florida's 23rd District

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer announced his campaign for Florida's 23rd congressional district on Thursday, seeking the Republican nomination for the seat currently held by Rep. Jared Moskowitz in the November 2026 general election.

Singer's campaign released a launch video this morning as he officially entered the race.

"As Mayor, I fought to keep taxes and crime low and delivered results to provide a safe, vibrant, and more affordable place to live," Singer said in the video. "We need leaders in Congress who will work to build on the success President Trump has had to secure our borders, defend our nation, reduce waste, and bring tax relief to Americans."

First elected to the Boca Raton city council in 2014, Singer was elected mayor in 2018 and has been re-elected twice. Singer said he has consistently voted to lower the tax rate as mayor to ensure Boca Raton maintains the lowest property tax of any full-service city in Florida, while increasing investment in public safety and infrastructure.

The announcement sets up a potential competitive race for Florida's 23rd District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.