Boca Raton man dies during snorkeling trip in Florida Keys

Leonard Brown, 54, loses consciousness while snorkeling in Key Largo, pronounced dead at hospital
Posted at 1:26 PM, Feb 17, 2024
KEY LARGO, Fla. — A Boca Raton man died Friday during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys.

Leonard Brown, 54, was snorkeling on a Bungalows Key Largo excursion at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at about 12:15 p.m. when he was reported to have lost consciousness, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Saturday.

Staff immediately attempted CPR while on the boat, Linhardt said.

Brown was taken to Mariners Hospital in nearby Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play was not suspected.

