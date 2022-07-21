Boca Raton man arrested for animal cruelty

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is facing charges after throwing a cat high into the air several times over a pool, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says.

The animal protection organization received a video of a male suspect, later identified as Loty Lamour, throwing the brown Calico cat, named Coco. The video shows Coco becoming fully submerged in the water and struggling to get out of the pool.

According to PBCACC, Lamour refused to surrender the cat.

A search warrant was requested and approved for his home, the cat was removed and turned over to PBCACC for medical evaluation.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a PBCACC veterinarian reported Coco suffered respiratory impairment from being submerged in water, causing the cat repeated pain and suffering.

Lamour was arrested on July 20 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.