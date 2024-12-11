Boca Raton man, 23, dead in dirt bike accident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A crash in Boca Raton left a 23-year-old man dead Tuesday evening, according to the Boca Raton Police Department (BRPD).

At around 6 p.m., a Suzuki dirt bike driver was traveling westbound on NW 20th Street with two other dirt bikes. A 2017 Volvo was driving eastbound on NW 20th Street and began to turn left towards northbound NW 5th Avenue when the dirt bike struck the car's front bumper.

The rider, identified as Tyren White of Boca Raton, was ejected from the dirt bike, the bike then collided with a 2014 Honda Civic that was stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of NW 5th Avenue. White did not have his headlights turned on, police said.

The two other dirt bike drivers fled the scene.

White was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Volvo and Honda drivers were not injured.