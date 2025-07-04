Boca Raton jewelry store's 'aquarium' sparks viral debate over marketing tactics

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A jewelry store in Boca Raton is garnering viral attention, but not for its gold and diamonds. Instead, the focus is on its unusual attraction: an aquarium inside the business.

WATCH BELOW: 'I do think their advertising was misleading,' Kaurie-Raye Durham tells WPTV

Jewelry store's 'aquarium' sparks debate over marketing tactics

Dubbed “The Boca Aquarium” online, the store has found itself at the center of controversy following a negative review from a local mother, sparking a debate over whether the jewelry store is misleading customers or simply savvy in its marketing strategy.

Kaurie-Raye Durham was in search of indoor activities to enjoy with her 1 and 3-year-old children when she stumbled upon The Boca Aquarium online.

“I was looking for fun things to do,” Durham said.

The aquarium’s website touts the establishment as "Boca Raton's Most Enchanting Family Destination," advertising field trips, shark feedings, and seahorses.

After seeing what appeared to be glowing reviews, Durham packed up her car, excited to visit. However, her enthusiasm quickly turned to confusion when her GPS led her to Diamonds by Raymond Lee.

“What is going through your mind?” I asked.

“Shocked, confused, surprised, bamboozled,” she recalled.

Instead of the large aquarium filled with fish she was envisioning, Durham discovered glass cases showcasing pricey jewelry.

“I didn’t even feel comfortable taking my kids out of the stroller,” she said.

Despite her discomfort, Durham went through the tour, which included several tanks and lasted no more she said than 15 minutes.

“So in your opinion, not an aquarium at all?” I asked.

“No,” she responded.

Durham shared her negative experience on TikTok, where it quickly amassed millions of views. The store responded with its own viral TikTok, which Durham interpreted as a jab at her for not realizing the aquarium was part of the jewelry store.

In investigating the circumstances further, a review of the Boca Aquarium’s website history revealed that the store recently updated its listings to clarify that the aquarium is located inside Diamonds by Ray, days after Durham’s post on TikTok.

“I do think their advertising was misleading,” Durham stated.

On a visit to the “aquarium,” I confirmed the presence of fish, sharks, and seahorses as advertised. A staff member mentioned that the aquarium is a passion project and a marketing tool, but the store’s owner declined to comment on the negative review.

“I’m not going to hold anything against them,” said Durham.

I also reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to verify if the jewelry store can legally operate as an aquarium.

“The species listed on the aquarium's website do not require special permitting,” the FWC responded.

Despite the clarifications, Durham still feels misled and advised the store owners to be “very transparent with the public about what you’re advertising.”

She added a note to her viewers: “Just try going somewhere else if you want an actual aquarium.”

Commenters on TikTok suggested that the aquarium might serve as a tax write-off for the business. The IRS confirmed that since the store does not charge for visits or solicit donations, it can be considered a marketing tactic.