BOCA RATON, Fla. - The city of Boca Raton will discuss joining other southern Florida cities in a lawsuit against the state of Florida.

A state law to pre-empt local gun regulations was passed in 1987, but changes made in 2011 threatened local officials with removal from office and fines of up to $5,000.

The cities want the power to regulate firearms locally without paying a fine or losing elected officials.

The lawsuit filed against Gov. Rick Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and others says the law is invalid and unconstitutional.

Weston is leading the charge and nine other cities have joined.

Boca Raton would be the first city from Palm Beach County to join the lawsuit.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.