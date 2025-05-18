Boca Raton at 100: How the city plans to celebrate its rich history

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In 2025, the City of Boca Raton proudly commemorates a monumental milestone: its centennial anniversary on May 26. From its humble beginnings in 1925 to the vibrant, dynamic community it is today.

Founded as a small resort town, Boca Raton has evolved significantly over the last century. Its name, which first appeared on sixteenth-century maps as "Boca de Ratones," provides a glimpse into the city's history. Over the years, Boca Raton experienced numerous name variations until its official incorporation in 1925, when the final “e” was dropped, solidifying its identity. The upcoming celebrations invite residents and visitors alike to reflect on this rich history while looking forward to a bright future.

Festivities will roll out throughout 2025, encompassing various community-oriented events designed to honor Boca Raton's past and stimulate excitement for what's to come. The city has planned a year-long series of activities, showcasing its beautiful parks, bustling downtown, and the innovation hubs that define its character.

Upcoming Centennial Events

LINK: https://boca100.com/events/?v=0b3b97fa6688

Centennial Celebration Weekend Concert (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Mizner Park Amphitheater

The weekend kicks off with a sold-out concert featuring iconic rock bands Weezer and Fountains of Wayne. This musical celebration highlights Boca Raton's vibrant arts scene and sets the tone for the centennial festivities.

Centennial Celebration Weekend Drone Show

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; shows at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Experience a breathtaking display of synchronized drones lighting up the night sky with mesmerizing visuals that honor Boca Raton's 100 years of history. The show features live DJ music and culminates in a fireworks finale after the second performance.

Holiday Street Parade

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Federal Highway, Downtown Boca Raton

Closing out a year of celebrations, the 53rd Annual Holiday Street Parade will take place along Federal Highway. Featuring over 60 festive floats, community groups, and performers, this year's theme celebrates Boca Raton's centennial. The parade promises to deliver a joyful explosion of lights, music, and holiday cheer for all to enjoy.

