Boca Raton apartment fire shuts down traffic, authorities investigating

Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 03, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a fire broke out at a vacant apartment building in Boca Raton.

Crews responded to the fire Sunday night on the 100 block of southeast Wavecrest Way at Palm Avenue, near A1A and Palmetto Park.

Fire crews battled the blaze for several hours last before extinguishing it.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Boca Raton police Tweeted that Ocean Boulevard remains closed to traffic and commuters should seek an alternate route.

