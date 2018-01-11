Boca priest's recovery from cancer could lead to sainthood for slain clergyman

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Father Michael Driscoll was in need of a Miracle back in 2004.

“I was diagnosed with advanced metastatic melanoma,” he says.

The Boca Raton priest was flying back and forth between Massachusetts and Florida for treatment.

In the middle of his struggle, he says the Bishop of Palm Beach Diocese issued a letter.

“To all the priests and parishes and the diocese to pray for me to the intersession of Blessed Titus Brandsma,” Father Driscoll says.

Brandsma was a clergyman and journalist murdered by Nazi's in World War 2.

In addition to the payers, every day Father Driscoll touched a piece of Brandsma's clothing, that had been given to him.

Soon he says his miracle, courtesy of Blessed Titus Brandsma, had arrived.

“4 years ago, the doctor said 'we think you're cured, we don't find any form of melanoma in you’.”

Now, Father Driscoll is pushing to have Brandmsa canonized, making him a saint.

He was already beatified in 1985, needing one more miracle to be elevated to sainthood.

“They needed one, and I'm the one,” he says.

In the last few weeks, the diocese submitted 12 hundred pages to the Vatican.

“Testimonies, people who testified that they prayed for me, all the doctors reports,” Father Driscoll says.

He’s hoping his unyielding faith secures a place in history for Brandsma.

“Hopefully, they'll approve it in Rome.”

The paperwork that was sent off has to go through several different departments at the Vatican, including medical personnel and theologians, before the pope himself makes the final call.

