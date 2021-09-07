Boca Helping Hands encourages community action during 'Hunger Action Month'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Helping Hands has multiple events scheduled this month to help families facing food insecurity.

September is "Hunger Action Month," a month-long campaign to raise awareness of hunger in the U.S. and promote ways for people everywhere to get involved to help those in need.

WPTV/Tania Rogers Workers at Boca Helping Hands package hot meals to be distributed to families in need on Sept. 7, 2021.

This month Boca Helping Hands is asking for help from the community as they work to assist about 181,000 Palm Beach County residents struggling with food insecurity.

The charitable organization said the pandemic caused a 29 percent increase in people struggling to put food on the table.

"Hunger Action Month is a reminder that there are local families and children who do not know where their next meal is coming from and, as a community, we can help," said Greg Hazle, executive director of Boca Helping Hands. "Unfortunately, the resurgence of the pandemic is likely to make matters worse."

In addition to other events, the organization's Hot Meal Program provides food six days a week at their East Boca Raton location.

Visit the Boca Helping Hands website to learn about their calendar events scheduled for Hunger Action Month.

Initiatives this month include opportunities to advocate, volunteer and raise needed funds.