Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

1 person escaped safely, according to police
WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before it sank into the Intracoastal.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 19, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning.

The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd.

Boat sinks off Intracoastal Waterway after catching fire.

According to Boca Raton police, the occupant on the boat was able to get off safely before the boat drifted farther south.

The fire is out and crews are now working to remove the sunken boat.

