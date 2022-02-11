Watch
Bicyclist hit & killed by car in Boca Raton, police say

Crash happened on Spanish River Boulevard near entrance to Interstate 95
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened on Spanish River Boulevard near the entrance to Interstate 95, not far from Florida Atlantic University's campus.

Police said a female cyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

No other details have been released.

