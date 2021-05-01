Watch
'Beep Beep Bash' held in Boca Raton

The country's largest, free, entirely disability-friendly event is back in Boca Raton this year - with a twist.
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 01, 2021
The Boating and Beach Bash became the Beep Beep Bash this year.

Normally the event offers a day of food, entertainment, and boat rides to Boca Raton.

This year attendees saw a variety of entertainment options, enjoyed pre-packaged food giveaways, and received "swag bags" filled with gifts, all from the comfort of their cars.

Even though the bash didn't look like it normally does, organizers said the bash means everything to the community.

The event usually draws families from as far away as California and New York.

