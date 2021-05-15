American military hero dog monument unveiled in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to the Department of Defense, there are around 2,700 dogs currently in active military service and about 700 that are deployed overseas.

On Saturday local leaders unveiled an American military hero dog monument at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton.

Philanthropist Lois Pope donated the statue featuring a veteran and his dog.

The statue honors the service and sacrifice made by these courageous canines.

“So thankful for what our veterans have done and especially also our military dogs. If it wasn’t for them many of our veterans might not be here today,” said Suzie, owner of Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Congressman Brian Mast and Senator Lois Frankel were among leaders present at the dedication.