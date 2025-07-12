82-year-old Delray Beach man makes two holes-in-one in the same round

BOCA RATON, Fla. — 1 and 12,000; that's the odds of the average golfer making one hole-in-one.

How about 1 in 67 million? That's the odds of a golfer hitting two. I met a guy who did just that.

In golf, there's a saying: "The game of golf is 90% mental and 10% physical."

For the 82-year-old Marty Lerner, it's what attracted him to the game.

"We're out here for the fun. I find I have more fun when I'm doing well than when I'm doing less well," said Lerner, who has called Palm Beach County and its golf courses home for years, but his love for the sport started as a teen.

"I grew up in a place called the Bronx, and I started playing on and off when I was about 18," said Lerner.

If you let the 82-year-old tell you, he's nothing special on the golf course.

"Someone at my level, if you can get the ball onto the green, that's like putting it right into the cup," said Lerner.

Last weekend, his cup overflowed with a hole in one.

"When I got the first hole-in-one, I was basically aiming for the green, and good fortune was with me, and the ball rolled into the cup," said Lerner.

I don't know if you caught what he said, but he said, "When I got the first hole-in-one."

You heard that right, he hit two.

Call Lerner 1 and 67 million because he accomplished the rare feat in his first nine holes.

"It wasn't until I got onto the green and I said where is my ball? Someone asked, "Did you look into the cup?" I looked into the cup, and lightning struck twice, so to speak," said Lerner.

Mr. 1 and 67 million's rare feat hasn't gone unnoticed when he plays with his buddies. He's a local celebrity.

"I need an agent. Do you know one?” said Lerner.

"The first hole-in-one was anticlimactic. We really couldn't see it going in. The second one, we really couldn't believe that it was actually going in," said Richard Mendelson, Lerner's longtime friend and piano coach, who watched it all go down and says he's just happy to witness history.

"Well, 1 and 67 million, I think that says it all right there, and it was all in the front nine also, so that's even more spectacular," said Mendelson.

As for Lerner, it’s a certain group of people making this moment worth wild.

"It's the smile, laughter, and excitement I get from my children and grandchildren and my lovely wife, Ellen. I must say I'll treasure the moments."

