$250,000 worth of items stolen from couple in armed robbery in Boca

BOCA RATON, FL — Boca Raton police say two people were robbed of nearly $250,000 worth of watches, cash and phones just after midnight on Saturday.

The robbery took place outside of a home on the 600 block of NE 29th Place.

The two victims told police that were returning from a casino and as they were getting out of their car, 3 armed men came out from behind the bushes. The suspects pointed guns at the victims and forcibly took watches, cash, phones and a purse.

Two of the suspects broke into the victim's car and stole a gun from the center console. The suspects tried to steal the vehicle but ended up fleeing the scene westbound and got into an unknown vehicle.

Police say the victims cell phones were found in the middle of the road, but they were badly damaged.

The suspects are described as black males, in their 20's, last seen wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking for residents who live in the area to check their exterior home cameras to see if have any video of the suspects. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Detective Alfredo Lima at (561)-620-6246.