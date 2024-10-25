2 teens arrested for armed carjacking in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two teenagers were arrested in Broward County for stealing a woman's Mercedes at gunpoint in Boca Raton, police said.

The incident occurred Thursday at around 2:27 p.m. in a driveway along Southwest 18th Street.

Boca Raton police said a woman was sitting inside her 2024 Mercedes AMG, when a suspect armed with a handgun approached the woman and ordered her out of her car. The suspect took off in her car and drove eastbound on Southwest 18th Street.

Detectives were able to determine via surveillance video that the suspect fled into Broward County.

Boca Raton police said detectives notified the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and both agencies worked together to develop suspect information.

According to investigators, near the scene of the carjacking, a suspect was seen getting out of a Honda Accord moments before the crime. Boca Raton Police detectives were able to get the license plate number for the Honda Accord and located it just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 95.

Detective said after an attempted traffic stop, the Honda sped away and a passenger was seen throwing a gun out of the window. A short time later, five passengers bailed out of the car on foot.

BSO arrested all five passengers.

Police identified Kevin McCall, 19 of Fort Lauderdale, as one of the passengers. Police said he was wearing the same clothing described by the carjacking victim, as well as an ankle monitor. The key fob to the stolen Mercedes was also found in McCall’s pocket. Authorities said the tracking history for his ankle monitor, placed him in the victim’s driveway at the time of the carjacking.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the 17-year-old driver of the Honda was also connected to the carjacking. His ankle monitor’s tracking history also placed him in the immediate area of the carjacking.

Police said the woman was not injured in the incident and her Mercedes was later recovered using the car’s tracking software.

McCall and the 17-year-old are in custody and face carjacking with a firearm charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dale Graham at (561) 620-6175.