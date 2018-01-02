2,000 people gather for yoga in Boca Raton to start 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla. - More than 2,000 people rolled out their yoga mats Monday at the Mizner Park amphitheater in Boca Raton to start 2018.

"There's something amazing about the energy of putting a sea of people together. Today's event was all about bringing the community together to practice yoga. I can't think of a better way to unite the community then through yoga," said Leslie Glickman, the owner of Yoga Journey Studio in Boca Raton.



Organizers said it was a moment to self reflect and look forward to a healthy start this year.