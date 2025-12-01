14-year-old Boynton Beach girl dies from injuries in pedestrian crash; authorities investigating

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 14-year-old Boynton Beach girl died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian crash that occurred more than a week ago on West Gateway Boulevard.

Melissa Milan was struck by a vehicle around 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, near the 2100 block of West Gateway Boulevard just west of Congress Avenue, according to Boynton Beach Police.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on West Gateway Boulevard when Milan stepped onto the roadway and attempted to cross from the north side toward the south side. She was struck by the vehicle during the crossing attempt.

A good Samaritan stopped to render aid and initiated CPR until Boynton Beach Fire Rescue personnel arrived. Milan was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.

Milan succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, Nov. 29. The investigation is ongoing.

