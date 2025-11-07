1 person dead after crash on Glades Road near Town Center at Boca Raton, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police say one person died from their injuries after a crash Thursday morning near Town Center at Boca Raton.

Investigators say the crash occurred around 6 a.m., in the 2400 block of West Glades Road. Eastbound Glades Rd. was closed for several hours Thursday morning as the crash was investigated.

A 2010 Dodge Caliber driven by 37-year-old Edgar Eduardo Munoz Avendano was traveling west on Glades Rd. when it attempted to make a left turn and collided with a 2025 BMW X1 driven by 61-year-old Ashaki Sutton, which was traveling east on Glades Rd. in the left lane.

The front of the BMW collided with the right side of the Dodge. Both of the drivers sustained minor injuries, but the passenger in the Dodge, 47-year-old Yonin Mejia Rodriguez, was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Boca Raton police ask anyone with info about the crash to contact Officer Felix at (561) 620-6163.