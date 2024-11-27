1 dead after being hit by Brightline near N. Dixie Highway in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to Boca Raton Police.

Police responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when a Brightline traveling northbound hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hidden Valley Boulevard.

The person's identity is not known at this time.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as all lanes of travel near the scene are closed.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.