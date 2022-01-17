Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway in Highland Beach

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed and two children were hurt after a boat crashed Saturday in southern Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Investigators said a 25-foot center console vessel with three people aboard was headed northbound on the Intracoastal Waterway in Highland Beach.

Officials said the boat encountered a wake and lost control, hitting a dock near 3310 Ocean Drive.

The operator of the vessel, Richard Patrick Mineo, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPTV Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a fatal boat crash that occurred in Highland Beach on Jan. 15, 2022.

The two injured children were transported to Delray Medical Center.

The FWC did not release their conditions and did not reveal the relationship between the driver of the boat and the children.

The crash is under investigation.