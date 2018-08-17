Bat tests positive for rabies in suburban Boca Raton

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, Fla.-- A rabies alert has been issued for an area in suburban Boca Raton after a bat tested positive for the viral disease, according to the Palm Beach County Health Department.

It said the bat was "displaying neurological symptoms" and taken to a vet's office on August 13. Three days later a lab confirmed the mammal tested positive, the health department said.

As a result, a rabies alert is in effect for the area of Diego Drive in suburban Boca Raton and residents are urged to avoid coming in contact with wild animals. If you have had recent contact with a stray or wild animal, you are urged to call the department at 561-671-4184.

The health department said this is the fifth confirmed rabid animal this year in the county.