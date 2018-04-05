Pickup driver dies in collision with semi in Okeechobee County, FHP says

A 92-year-old man driving a pickup truck died in a collision with a semi in Okeechobee County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Donald C. Biesemeyer of Okeechobee was heading west on SR 78 when he veered onto the north grass shoulder and then attempted to make a U-turn, troopers said.

A semi traveling behind Biesemeyer swerved to avoid him but struck the pickup's driver side door, FHP said.

Biesemeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.